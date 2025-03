Les chiffres du chômage progressent en février, à nouveau affectés par l'évolution des règles d'actualisation

(FILES) A woman uses a computer next to a sign which reads as "France Travail" and displaying its logo at one of France's public employment agencies France Travail in Dammarie les Lys, northern France, on April 23, 2024. The number of jobseekers registered with France Travail rose by 3.9% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared with the third quarter, the sharpest rise in unemployment in France (excluding Mayotte) in a decade outside the Covid crisis, according to figures published on January 27, 2025 by the Ministry of Labor. (Photo by Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT / AFP) ( AFP / GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT )