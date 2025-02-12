Sikorski says Poland will continue unwavering support for Ukraine

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said on Wednesday Poland will continue its unwavering support for Ukraine and reinforce sanctions before potential talks with Russia.
Speaking in Paris at a meeting of foreign ministers from Ukraine and its allies, he also said that continued cooperation with the U.S. administration remains important.
(Reporting by John Irish, Writing by GV De Clercq, Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)
