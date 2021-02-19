ASG Capital : ESG Bonds
Boursorama CP•19/02/2021 à 17:48
An ESG Fixed Income instrument is a special type of bond, specifically created to fund the new 'green' social agenda. The issuance of these environmental, social and governance (ESG) bonds is growing exponentially throughout fixed income markets carried by a rising investor demand for these instruments.
Vous devez être membre pour ajouter un commentaire.
Vous êtes déjà membre ? Connectez-vous
Pas encore membre ? Devenez membre gratuitement
Signaler le commentaireFermer