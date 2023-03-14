 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
Un bébé kangourou sauvé des inondations en Australie

information fournie par AFP Video14/03/2023 à 15:18

La police australienne a porté secours dimanche à un bébé kangourou piégé dans les eaux près de la ville isolée de Burketown, dans le nord du pays, en proie à des inondations record. Murky water has inunndated buildings in the town, which lies northwest of the Queensland capital Brisbane and is usually home to about 200 people. Police said the joey, dubbed "Lucky" by his rescuers, was found in water where crocodiles had also been spotted -- warning locals to remain clear of the flooding.

