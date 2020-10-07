Kirghizstan : les partisans de Japarov tentent d'entrer au Parlement

AFP Video • 07/10/2020 à 17:21

IMAGES Deux factions politiques rivales sont rassemblées devant le parlement kirghize à Bichkek. Les pro-Japarov essaient d'entrer dans le Parlement alors que les militants adverses tentent de leur en empêcher. A l'intérieur, des partis d'opposition négocient la formation d'un gouvernement intérimaire jusqu'à l'organisation de nouvelles élections législatives. Pro and anti new selfproclaimed PM Japarov gathered outside the parliament. Pro-Japarov trying to enter the builduing of the parliament and anti trying to not let them doing it. For the moment, it is not clear who controls the government of Kyrgyzstan, a mountainous, landlocked former Soviet republic that has witnessed two revolutions since independence. An AFP correspondent witnessed on Wednesday clashes between supporters of a populist politician who has positioned himself as prime minister and youth activists defending the doors of a government building that houses the premier's office.