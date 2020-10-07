Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
  2. Aide
    2. Espace Client
    3. Connexion
  2. Aide
    2. Espace Client
    3. Connexion
Espace Membre Boursorama

Erreur d'authentification

Votre compte a été clôturé.

Vous êtes authentifié. Nous chargeons votre espace membre.

Pour des raisons de sécurité et pour continuer à accéder à votre espace membre, nous vous remercions de bien vouloir valider votre compte membre en cliquant sur le lien suivant : Je valide mon compte membre
Vous allez recevoir un email à l'adresse indiquée lorsque vous aviez créé votre compte.
Cliquez ensuite sur le lien présent dans le mail. Vous pourrez alors de nouveau accéder à votre compte membre.
Si vous n'avez pas reçu cet email, contactez-nous

Un email de confirmation vient de vous être adressé.

  • 8 caractères minimum

  • 1 majuscule

  • 1 minuscule

  • 1 chiffre

  • 1 caractère spécial

  • Différent de votre pseudo

  • Les deux mots de passe sont identiques

Mot de passe oublié ?

Bénéficiez gratuitement de fonctionnalités et de services additionnels. Devenez membre

Identifiant/Mot de passe oublié
Si vous êtes Membre de la Communauté Boursorama, veuillez indiquer l'adresse email que vous avez fournie lors de votre enregistrement pour recevoir votre identifiant et/ou ré-initialiser votre mot de passe :

Nouveau sur Boursorama ? Devenez membre

Fermer

  • Accueil
  • Vidéo
  • Kirghizstan : les partisans de Japarov tentent d'entrer au Parlement

Kirghizstan : les partisans de Japarov tentent d'entrer au Parlement

AFP Video07/10/2020 à 17:21

IMAGES Deux factions politiques rivales sont rassemblées devant le parlement kirghize à Bichkek. Les pro-Japarov essaient d'entrer dans le Parlement alors que les militants adverses tentent de leur en empêcher. A l'intérieur, des partis d'opposition négocient la formation d'un gouvernement intérimaire jusqu'à l'organisation de nouvelles élections législatives. Pro and anti new selfproclaimed PM Japarov gathered outside the parliament. Pro-Japarov trying to enter the builduing of the parliament and anti trying to not let them doing it. For the moment, it is not clear who controls the government of Kyrgyzstan, a mountainous, landlocked former Soviet republic that has witnessed two revolutions since independence. An AFP correspondent witnessed on Wednesday clashes between supporters of a populist politician who has positioned himself as prime minister and youth activists defending the doors of a government building that houses the premier's office.

Copyright © 2020 AFP. Tous droits de reproduction et de représentation réservés. Toutes les informations reproduites dans cette rubrique (dépêches, photos, logos) sont protégées par des droits de propriété intellectuelle détenus par l'AFP. Par conséquent, aucune de ces informations ne peut être reproduite, modifiée, transmise, rediffusée, traduite, vendue, exploitée commercialement ou réutilisée de quelque manière que ce soit sans l'accord préalable écrit de l'AFP. l'AFP ne pourra être tenue pour responsable des délais, erreurs, omissions, qui ne peuvent être exclus ni des conséquences des actions ou transactions effectuées sur la base de ces informations.

Vidéos les + vues

0 commentaire

Vous devez être membre pour ajouter un commentaire.
Vous êtes déjà membre ? Connectez-vous
Pas encore membre ? Devenez membre gratuitement

BoursoramaBanque_BLANC
Pages les plus populaires
Contacts
L'offre Boursorama Banque
Liens utiles

Les Risques en Bourse

Fermer