SENS ANNOUNCEMENT

(the “Notice ” or “ Announcement ”)

ISSUER

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC (“ZCCM-IH”)

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 119540000771

LuSE – Zambia: Share Code: ZCCM-IH

Euronext – Paris: Share Code: MLZAM

London Stock Exchange: Share Code: ZCC

ISIN: ZM0000000037

Authorized by: Charles Mjumphi – Company Secretary

SPONSOR

Stockbrokers Zambia Limited

[Founder Member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange]

[Regulated and licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia]

Contact Number: +260-211-232456

Website: www.sbz.com.zm

APPROVAL

The captioned Notice or Announcement has been approved by:

the Lusaka Securities Exchange (“LuSE”) the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc (“ZCCM IH”) Stockbrokers Zambia Limited (“SBZ”)

RISK WARNING

The Notice or Announcement contained herein contains information that may be of a price-sensitive nature.

Investors are advised to seek the advice of their investment advisor, stockbroker, or any professional duly licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia to provide securities advice.

Issued on November 20, 2026

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 119540000771

LuSE – Zambia Share Code: ZCCM-IH

Euronext – Paris Share Code: MLZAM

London Stock Exchange: Share Code: ZCC

ISIN: ZM0000000037

[“ZCCM-IH” or “the Company”]

RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF ZCCM-IH SHAREHOLDERS TO APPROVE ODD-LOT OFFER

1.0 Introduction

ZCCM Shareholders are referred to the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting (“EGM”) released on SENS and in the UK via RIS on 26 October 2026, regarding the EGM to approve:

1. amendments to the Company's Articles of Association in connection with the Odd-lot Offer, alignment with the State-Owned Enterprises Act No. 10 of 2026, the proposed trading of depositary interests in the CREST System on the London Stock Exchange, and other general and administrative amendments;

2. a specific authority for the Company to repurchase Shares from the Odd-lot Holders; and

3. the implementation of the Odd-lot Offer.

2.0 Results of the General Meeting

At the EGM of ZCCM-IH held on 18 November 2026 at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre (MICC), KK Wing, Banquet Hall 1, Lusaka, Zambia and virtually via videoconferencing, shareholders of ZCCM-IH (“Shareholders”) considered the resolutions proposed at the EGM as set out below:

1. SPECIAL RESOLUTION NUMBER 1: RESOLVED THAT, pursuant to section 27 of the Companies Act No. 10 of 2017, the amendments to the Articles of Association set out in the Schedule to the Circular, comprising (i) amendments required to align the Articles with the State-Owned Enterprises Act No. 10 of 2026, (ii) amendments relating to the Odd-lot Offer, (iii) amendments to facilitate the proposed trading of depositary interests in the CREST System on the London Stock Exchange and (iv) other general, administrative, consequential and housekeeping amendments, be and are hereby approved and the Articles of Association be amended accordingly.

2. SPECIAL RESOLUTION NUMBER 2: RESOLVED THAT the Company is authorised, by way of a specific authority, to acquire, at the Offer Price per Share pursuant to the Odd-lot Offer, the Shares of those Odd-lot Holders holding less than 100 Shares in the Company who elect to sell their Odd-lot Holdings or who do not make an election to either sell or retain their Odd-lot Holdings.

3. ORDINARY RESOLUTION NUMBER 1: RESOLVED THAT the Directors are authorised to make and implement the Odd-lot Offer to Shareholders holding fewer than 100 Shares in the Company at the close of business on Friday, 18 December 2026 (or such other date as approved by the LuSE) according to the terms and conditions of the Odd-lot Offer contained in the Circular.

The Shareholders approved all of the proposed resolutions.

The Board of ZCCM-IH will continue to update Shareholders and the market on developments regarding the Odd-lot Offer.

By Order of the Board

Charles Mjumphi

Company Secretary

Issued in Lusaka, Zambia, on 20 November 2026

Lusaka Securities Exchange Sponsoring Broker T | +260-211-232456



E | advisory@sbz.com.zm



W | www.sbz.com.zm



Stockbrokers Zambia Limited (SBZ) is a founder member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia First Issued on 20 November 2026