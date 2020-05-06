Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard.
U.S. meat processing plants to be fully back up in a week to 10 days -USDA's Perdue
Reuters•06/05/2020 à 21:46
WASHINGTON, May 6 (Reuters) - U.S. meatpacking plants that were shut down because of the novel coronavirus epidemic will be fully back in production in a week to 10 days, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said on Wednesday.
Perdue was speaking at a White House event with President Donald Trump and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Mohammad Zargham)
