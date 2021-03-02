Transgene to Present its Immuno-Oncology Expertise at Upcoming Scientific Conferences

Strasbourg, France, March 2, 2021, 8:00 am CET - Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapeutics against cancer, today announces that members of Transgene's management and scientific team have been invited to participate at upcoming (virtual) scientific conferences:



- ESMO Targeted Anticancer Therapies Congress 2021 which will take place March 2-4:



Éric Quéméneur, Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer (CSO), will be speaking in the session 'Where next with Oncolytics' about Antibody armed oncolytic viruses (ID 42)

Date & Time: March 3rd at 4.20pm (CET)



- Royal Society Meeting on 'Immuno-oncology: How to get the immune system to beat cancer' which will take place March 24-25:



This Royal Society meeting will explore immuno-oncology therapies - both current and recent technologies. Eric Quéméneur will participate in the immuno-oncology breakthroughs session.

Date & Time: March 24th at 3.50pm (GMT)



- 4th Annual European Neoantigen Summit which will take place April 20-22:



Kaidre Bendjama, Project Leader, Personalized Cancer Vaccines, will be speaking about TG4050: Viral immunotherapy meets AI technology

Date & Time: April 22nd at 1pm (CET)