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Transgene Reports Continued Clinical Progress and Q3 2026 Financial Update
information fournie par Boursorama CP 09/11/2026 à 17:45

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Publication in Nature Communications confirmed TG4050’s robust clinical proof of principle, with 100% DFS sustained after more than 3 years of follow-up in head and neck cancer (HNSCC)

Expansion of the myvac® platform with the initiation of the Phase 1 clinical trial of TG4070 in lung cancer (NSCLC)

Clear strategic and clinical development plan in early-stage solid tumors with financial visibility confirmed through early 2028


Strasbourg, France, November 9, 2026, 5:45 p.m. CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company developing myvac®, an individualized neoantigen therapeutic vaccines (INTV) platform designed to prevent cancer recurrence, alongside a portfolio of viral vector-based candidates, today provides a business update on its myvac®-based individualized assets TG4050 and TG4070, its upcoming plans, and its financial position as of September 30, 2026.

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