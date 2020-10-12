Toyota : participation in hydrogen train development

(CercleFinance.com) - Toyota, East Japan Railway (JR East) and Hitachi have sealed a partnership deal for the development of test railway vehicles equipped with a hybrid system powered by hydrogen fuel cells and storage batteries.

Toyota will take care of the fuel cell device and Hitachi will take care of the hybrid drive system.

Testing is scheduled to start in March 2022. The test train will be composed of 2 wagons and could reach 100km/h for a total autonomy of around 140km.