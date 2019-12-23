Tokyo finit quasiment inchangée
Reuters•23/12/2019 à 07:41
TOKYO FINIT QUASIMENT INCHANGÉE
(Reuters) - La Bourse de Tokyo a clôturé lundi sans grand changement dans des volumes limités à deux jours de Noël.L'indice Nikkei a gagné 0,02% à 23.821,11 points et le Topix, plus large, a cédé 0,21% à 1.729,41 points.
(Service Marchés)
