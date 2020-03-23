Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client Teleperformance abandonne ses prévisions financières pour 2020 Reuters • 23/03/2020 à 19:14









23 mars (Reuters) - * TELEPERFORMANCE ABANDONNE SES PRÉVISIONS FINANCIÈRES POUR 2020 ET REPORTE L'ASSEMBLÉE GÉNÉRALE DES ACTIONNAIRES * TELEPERFORMANCE - À CE STADE, LE GROUPE NE REMET PAS EN CAUSE LE PAIEMENT D'UN DIVIDENDE DE 2,40 EUROS PAR ACTION AU TITRE DE L'ANNÉE 2019 (Bureau de Paris)

Valeurs associées TELEPERFORMANCE Euronext Paris -11.71%