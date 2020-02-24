Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client TABLEAU - Détails de l'adjudication de BTF Reuters • 24/02/2020 à 14:56









PARIS, 24 févr. (Reuters) - Résultats de l'adjudication de BTF : BTF 13 SEMAINES VOLUME ADJUGE 2,197 MDS EUROS DT SOUM. NON COMPETITIVES : ZERO VOLUME DEMANDE 5,335 MDS EUROS PRIX LIMITE -0,585% % SERVI AU PRIX LIMITE 85,92% TAUX MOYEN PONDERE -0,587% A COMPARER A -0,596% EN DATE DU 17/02/20 DATE DE REGLEMENT 26/02/20 BTF 22 SEMAINES VOLUME ADJUGE 798 MLNs EUROS DT SOUM. NON COMPETITIVES : ZERO VOLUME DEMANDE 3,555 MDS EUROS PRIX LIMITE -0,585% % SERVI AU PRIX LIMITE 20,06% TAUX MOYEN PONDERE -0,589% A COMPARER A -0,587% EN DATE DU 17/02/20 DATE DE REGLEMENT 4483 BTF 32 SEMAINES VOLUME ADJUGE 398 MLNs EUROS DT SOUM. NON COMPETITIVES : ZERO VOLUME DEMANDE 2,218 MDS EUROS PRIX LIMITE -0,595% % SERVI AU PRIX LIMITE 22,50% TAUX MOYEN PONDERE -0,598% A COMPARER A EN DATE DU DATE DE REGLEMENT BTF 48 SEMAINES VOLUME ADJUGE 795 MLNs EUROS DT SOUM. NON COMPETITIVES : ZERO VOLUME DEMANDE 3,610 MDS EUROS PRIX LIMITE -0,590% % SERVI AU PRIX LIMITE 73,17% TAUX MOYEN PONDERE -0,591% A COMPARER A -0,582% EN DATE DU 17/02/20 DATE DE REGLEMENT

