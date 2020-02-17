Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client TABLEAU - Détails de l'adjudication de BTF Reuters • 17/02/2020 à 14:54









PARIS, 17 févr. (Reuters) - Résultats de l'adjudication de BTF : BTF 12 SEMAINES VOLUME ADJUGE 2,400 MDS EUROS DT SOUM. NON COMPETITIVES : ZERO VOLUME DEMANDE 5,908 MDS EUROS PRIX LIMITE -0,590% % SERVI AU PRIX LIMITE 76,00% TAUX MOYEN PONDERE -0,596% A COMPARER A -0,609% EN DATE DU 10/02/20 DATE DE REGLEMENT 19/02/20 BTF 23 SEMAINES VOLUME ADJUGE 1,096 MD EUROS DT SOUM. NON COMPETITIVES : ZERO VOLUME DEMANDE 3,565 MDS EUROS PRIX LIMITE -0,585% % SERVI AU PRIX LIMITE 39,34% TAUX MOYEN PONDERE -0,587% A COMPARER A -0,592% EN DATE DU 10/02/20 DATE DE REGLEMENT 5438 BTF 49 SEMAINES VOLUME ADJUGE 894 MLNs EUROS DT SOUM. NON COMPETITIVES : ZERO VOLUME DEMANDE 4,320 MDS EUROS PRIX LIMITE -0,580% % SERVI AU PRIX LIMITE 38,95% TAUX MOYEN PONDERE -0,582% A COMPARER A -0,586% EN DATE DU 10/02/20 DATE DE REGLEMENT

