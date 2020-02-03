Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client TABLEAU - Détails de l'adjudication de BTF Reuters • 03/02/2020 à 14:55









PARIS, 3 févr. (Reuters) - Résultats de l'adjudication de BTF : BTF 12 SEMAINES VOLUME ADJUGE 2,397 MDS EUROS DT SOUM. NON COMPETITIVES : ZERO VOLUME DEMANDE 6,765 MDS EUROS PRIX LIMITE -0,595% % SERVI AU PRIX LIMITE 69,23% TAUX MOYEN PONDERE -0,596% A COMPARER A -0,577% EN DATE DU 27/01/20 DATE DE REGLEMENT 05/02/20 BTF 21 SEMAINES VOLUME ADJUGE 995 MLNs EUROS DT SOUM. NON COMPETITIVES : ZERO VOLUME DEMANDE 4,225 MDS EUROS PRIX LIMITE -0,595% % SERVI AU PRIX LIMITE 90,45% TAUX MOYEN PONDERE -0,595% A COMPARER A -0,576% EN DATE DU 27/01/20 DATE DE REGLEMENT 5337 BTF 51 SEMAINES VOLUME ADJUGE 1,097 MD EUROS DT SOUM. NON COMPETITIVES : ZERO VOLUME DEMANDE 2,735 MDS EUROS PRIX LIMITE -0,590% % SERVI AU PRIX LIMITE 76,22% TAUX MOYEN PONDERE -0,596% A COMPARER A -0,575% EN DATE DU 27/01/20 DATE DE REGLEMENT

