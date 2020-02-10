Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client TABLEAU - Détails de l'adjudication de BTF Reuters • 10/02/2020 à 14:54









PARIS, 10 févr. (Reuters) - Résultats de l'adjudication de BTF : BTF 13 SEMAINES VOLUME ADJUGE 2,695 MDS EUROS DT SOUM. NON COMPETITIVES : ZERO VOLUME DEMANDE 6,075 MDS EUROS PRIX LIMITE -0,605% % SERVI AU PRIX LIMITE 38,61% TAUX MOYEN PONDERE -0,609% A COMPARER A -0,596% EN DATE DU 03/02/20 DATE DE REGLEMENT 12/02/20 BTF 20 SEMAINES VOLUME ADJUGE 996 MLNs EUROS DT SOUM. NON COMPETITIVES : ZERO VOLUME DEMANDE 2,595 MDS EUROS PRIX LIMITE -0,590% % SERVI AU PRIX LIMITE 92,95% TAUX MOYEN PONDERE -0,592% A COMPARER A -0,595% EN DATE DU 03/02/20 DATE DE REGLEMENT 4184 BTF 50 SEMAINES VOLUME ADJUGE 820 MLNs EUROS DT SOUM. NON COMPETITIVES : ZERO VOLUME DEMANDE 3,145 MDS EUROS PRIX LIMITE -0,585% % SERVI AU PRIX LIMITE 100,00% TAUX MOYEN PONDERE -0,586% A COMPARER A -0,596% EN DATE DU 03/02/20 DATE DE REGLEMENT

