TABLEAU - Détails de l'adjudication de BTF

PARIS, 2 mars (Reuters) - Résultats de l'adjudication de BTF : BTF 12 SEMAINES VOLUME ADJUGE 2,475 MDS EUROS DT SOUM. NON COMPETITIVES : ZERO VOLUME DEMANDE 5,500 MDS EUROS PRIX LIMITE -0,625% % SERVI AU PRIX LIMITE 100,00% TAUX MOYEN PONDERE -0,627% A COMPARER A -0,587% EN DATE DU 24/02/20 DATE DE REGLEMENT 04/03/20 BTF 21 SEMAINES VOLUME ADJUGE 895 MLNs EUROS DT SOUM. NON COMPETITIVES : ZERO VOLUME DEMANDE 4,150 MDS EUROS PRIX LIMITE -0,625% % SERVI AU PRIX LIMITE 18,65% TAUX MOYEN PONDERE -0,628% A COMPARER A -0,589% EN DATE DU 24/02/20 DATE DE REGLEMENT 5551 BTF 51 SEMAINES VOLUME ADJUGE 1,097 MD EUROS DT SOUM. NON COMPETITIVES : ZERO VOLUME DEMANDE 5,450 MDS EUROS PRIX LIMITE -0,640% % SERVI AU PRIX LIMITE 57,18% TAUX MOYEN PONDERE -0,642% A COMPARER A -0,591% EN DATE DU 24/02/20 DATE DE REGLEMENT

