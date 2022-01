Siemens: Airbus selects Capital software information fournie par Cercle Finance • 10/01/2022 à 16:12

(CercleFinance.com) - Siemens today announced that Airbus has selected its Capital electrical/electronic (E/E) systems development software for the development of its commercial aircraft.



Siemens Capital will provide the backbone of E/E system design and engineering through a multi-country development team.