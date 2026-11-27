All seven resolutions presented by the Company adopted



Paris (France) and Cambridge (Massachusetts, U.S.), November 27, 2026, at 07:00am CET – Biophytis SA (Euronext Growth Paris: ALBPS), (“Biophytis” or the “Company”), a pioneering company in the development of transformative therapies impacting longevity, announces that the Combined General Meeting (Ordinary and Extraordinary), held today at 2:00 p.m., approved all seven resolutions submitted by the Company, including the resolution concerning the approval of the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025.



The quorum amounted to 15.69% of voting shares present or represented, which did not allow the meeting to deliberate on its extraordinary matters.

The President of the Paris Economic Activities Court did not grant the Company’s request to appoint an ad hoc representative to act on behalf of absent shareholders in order to ensure that the quorum was reached.