Renault lance une nouvelle stratégie sur le marché chinois Reuters • 14/04/2020 à 07:12









14 avril (Reuters) - * RENAULT ANNONCE UNE NOUVELLE STRATÉGIE SUR LE MARCHÉ AUTOMOBILE CHINOIS CENTRÉE SUR LES VÉHICULES ÉLECTRIQUES ET LES VÉHICULES UTILITAIRES * RENAULT CONFIRME SON DÉSENGAGEMENT DE SA COENTREPRISE AVEC DONGFENG MOTOR * CETTE NOUVELLE STRATÉGIE POUR LA CHINE CONSOLIDERA LES AVANTAGES CONCURRENTIELS DE RENAULT AFIN DE MAINTENIR UNE PRÉSENCE LONG TERME SUR LE MARCHÉ CHINOIS, EXPLIQUE LE GROUPE (Bureau de Paris)

Valeurs associées DONGFENG MOTOR GP-H Tradegate -2.28% RENAULT Euronext Paris +0.82%