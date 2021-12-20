 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
Nokia: new contract with Elisa for Estonia
information fournie par Cercle Finance20/12/2021 à 09:50

(CercleFinance.com) - Nokia announces that it has been selected by Elisa Estonia, subsidiary of Elisa Finland, for the national deployment of 5G RAN, as well as to replace the existing 4G infrastructure, under a five-year agreement.

The Finnish telecom equipment provider will be the sole supplier in this deployment, which should occur next year after Estonia's spectrum auction early 2022.

Nokia thereby embarks on a long-term partnership with the operator Elisa. It was chosen last year as the national provider of 5G RAN to support efforts to digitise Finland and make it one of the main global 5G markets.

