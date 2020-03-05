Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client Nicox espère lancer la phase 3 pour le NCX 470 dans le glaucome au T2 2020 Reuters • 05/03/2020 à 07:43









PARIS, 5 mars (Reuters) - * NICOX ANNONCE UNE RÉUNION "POSITIVE" AVEC LA FDA SUR LA FIN DE L'ÉTUDE CLINIQUE DE PHASE 2 POUR LE NCX 470 DANS LE GLAUCOME * NICOX - CETTE RÉUNION CLARIFIE LE PLAN DE DEVELOPMENT POUR LE NCX 470 EN VUE D'UNE FUTURE SOUMISSION D'AUTORISATION DE MISE SUR LE MARCHÉ * NICOX - LES COMMENTAIRES DE LA FDA OUVRENT LA VOIE À L'INITIATION DE LA PREMIÈRE ÉTUDE CLINIQUE PIVOTALE D'ICI LA FIN DU DEUXIÈME TRIMESTRE 2020 Le communiqué: (Bureau de Paris)

Valeurs associées NICOX Euronext Paris 0.00%