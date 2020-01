Le groupe Total assigné en justice pour "inaction" climatique

A picture taken on December 14, 2019 shows the Total oil refinery at Gonfreville-l'Orcher, near Le Havre, northwestern France, after a fire erupted but was brought under control. There were no injuries, local authorities said. The blaze started at about 4am in a pump at the plant at Gonfreville-l'Orcher, near the port city of Le Havre, the local prefecture of the Seine-Maritime region said. It said the blaze has been brought under control and is dying out though some small fires remained. ( AFP / JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER )