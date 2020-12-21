iliad : MoU for the PIN in Ain

(CercleFinance.com) - iliad announces the signature of a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ain Inter-Communal Energy and E-Communication Syndicate (SIEA) allowing Free to offer its fibre optic services to households in Ain served by the Li@in Public Initiative Network (PIN).

Launched in 2009 by the SIEA, the departmental project for the fibre optic network aims to connect all households, companies and public sites in the Ain department. The aim is to bring ultra-fast broadband to the 393 municipalities in Ain by 2022.

The commercial launch will take place in 2021. The Free Fibre will then be available on the 122,000 sockets deployed by SIEA so far. The works have begun to ensure the presence of Free on each of the optical nodes (ONs) in the department.