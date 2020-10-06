Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
Honeywell : business jet forecasts down
Cercle Finance06/10/2020 à 16:31

(CercleFinance.com) - Honeywell indicates that it expects 7,300 new business jet deliveries (representing a figure of 235 billion dollars) over the period 2021-2030, down 4% compared to its previous 10-year forecast published last year.

The aerospace group specified that despite the decline, four fifths of business jet operators surveyed indicated that purchase plans have not been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Honeywell expects the usage of business jets to rebound to 80-85% of 2019 levels in the fourth quarter of 2020, and to fully rebound towards the middle of 2021.

Valeurs associées

HONEYWELL INTL
NYSE +0.32%
Copyright (c) 2020 Cercle Finance. Les informations et analyses diffusées par Cercle Finance ne constituent qu'une aide à la décision pour les investisseurs. La responsabilité de Cercle Finance ne peut être retenue directement ou indirectement suite à l'utilisation des informations et analyses par les lecteurs. Il est recommandé à toute personne non avertie de consulter un conseiller professionnel avant tout investissement. Ces informations indicatives ne constituent en aucune manière une incitation à vendre ou une sollicitation à acheter.

