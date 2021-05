Gaza-Le Hamas et Israël conviennent d'une trêve à compter de vendredi

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ ANALYSIS-Biden sticks to Israel-Gaza playbook, irking progressives and allies ANALYSIS-Conflicts with Palestinians rarely leave a scratch on Israel's markets In Gaza, U.N. classrooms become dormitories as Palestinians flee conflict EXPLAINER-How Jerusalem tensions sparked heaviest Israel-Gaza fighting in years In Michigan, Arab Americans courted by Biden angered by his Gaza policy GRAPHIC-An escalating crisis https://graphics.reuters.com/ISRAEL-PALESTINIAN/GAZA/xegpbdwnkpq/ TIMELINE-Hamas and Israel: a history of confrontation

© 2021 Thomson Reuters. All rights reserved. Reuters content is the intellectual property of Thomson Reuters or its third party content providers. Any copying, republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Thomson Reuters. Thomson Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon. "Reuters" and the Reuters Logo are trademarks of Thomson Reuters and its affiliated companies.