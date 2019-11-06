Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard.
Nouveau sur Boursorama ? Devenez membre gratuitement
France welcomes German proposal to strengthen European banking union
Reuters•06/11/2019 à 12:34
PARIS, Nov 6 (Reuters) - A French finance ministry source welcomed indications that Germany is ready to give a new push to complete a banking union in the euro zone. German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said Berlin was willing to support a pan-European bank deposit protection scheme as long as individual countries remained chiefly responsible for shielding savers of a troubled bank. The ministry source said it was "very useful" to have such proposals, adding that banking union reform would be raised at Thursday's meeting of the bloc's finance ministers. More in-depth discussions are to follow in December, according to the source. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ Germany's Scholz signals open to move on post-crisis bank reform ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Writing Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by)
© 2019 Thomson Reuters. All rights reserved.
Reuters content is the intellectual property of Thomson Reuters or its third party content providers. Any copying, republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Thomson Reuters. Thomson Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon. "Reuters" and the Reuters Logo are trademarks of Thomson Reuters and its affiliated companies.
Mes listes
Mes listes
Une erreur est survenue pendant le chargement de la liste
|
valeur
|
dernier
|
var.
Connectez-vous pour gérer vos listes.
Nouveau sur Boursorama ? Devenez membre gratuitement
Vous devez être membre pour ajouter un commentaire.
Vous êtes déjà membre ? Connectez-vous
Pas encore membre ? Devenez membre gratuitement
Signaler le commentaireFermer