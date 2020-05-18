Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client France/Prix des métaux de base - non ferreux Reuters • 18/05/2020 à 16:52









Products Price Update Previous IDN Code Copper = 4848 EUR/mT 18MAY20 4848 CU-PAR-E ________________________________________________________________________________ Zinc electro = 2912 EUR/mT 18MAY20 2912 ZN-PAR-E Alu AS9U3 UNQ AL-PAR-E Iridium = 1615 USD/Oz 18MAY20 1615 IRID-PAR-E Silver C3E ? 17.15 USD/Oz 18MAY20 16.53 AG-PAR-E Platinum ? 817 USD/Oz 18MAY20 771 PL-PAR-E Palladium ? 2010 USD/Oz 18MAY20 1850 PA-PAR-E Gold ? 1750 USD/Oz 18MAY20 1742 AU-PAR-E Rhodium ? 7500 USD/Oz 18MAY20 7250 RHO-PAR-E Ruthenium = 280 USD/Oz 18MAY20 280 RUT-PAR-E Osmium UNQ OSM-PAR-E Rhenium UNQ RHE-PAR-E ________________________________________________________________________________

