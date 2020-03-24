Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client France/Prix des métaux de base - non ferreux Reuters • 24/03/2020 à 16:04









Products Price Update Previous IDN Code Copper = 5415 EUR/mT 24MAR20 5415 CU-PAR-E ________________________________________________________________________________ Zinc electro = 2887 EUR/mT 24MAR20 2887 ZN-PAR-E Alu AS9U3 UNQ AL-PAR-E Iridium = 1515 USD/Oz 24MAR20 1515 IRID-PAR-E Silver C3E ? 14.15 USD/Oz 24MAR20 12.85 AG-PAR-E Platinum ? 700 USD/Oz 24MAR20 622 PL-PAR-E Palladium ? 1925 USD/Oz 24MAR20 1655 PA-PAR-E Gold ? 1607 USD/Oz 24MAR20 1519 AU-PAR-E Rhodium = 6000 USD/Oz 24MAR20 6000 RHO-PAR-E Ruthenium = 255 USD/Oz 24MAR20 255 RUT-PAR-E Osmium = 400 USD/Oz 24MAR20 400 OSM-PAR-E Rhenium = 1290.00 USD/Lb 24MAR20 1290.00 RHE-PAR-E ________________________________________________________________________________

