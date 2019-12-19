Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard.
France/Prix des métaux de base - non ferreux
Reuters•19/12/2019 à 16:10
Products Price Update Previous IDN Code Copper = 5500 EUR/mT 19DEC19 5500 CU-PAR-E ________________________________________________________________________________ Zinc electro = 2842 EUR/mT 19DEC19 2842 ZN-PAR-E Alu AS9U3 UNQ AL-PAR-E Iridium = 1490 USD/Oz 19DEC19 1490 IRID-PAR-E Silver C3E ? 16.98 USD/Oz 19DEC19 16.92 AG-PAR-E Platinum ? 936 USD/Oz 19DEC19 929 PL-PAR-E Palladium ? 1935 USD/Oz 19DEC19 1942 PA-PAR-E Gold ? 1475 USD/Oz 19DEC19 1473 AU-PAR-E Rhodium ? 6100 USD/Oz 19DEC19 6125 RHO-PAR-E Ruthenium = 255 USD/Oz 19DEC19 255 RUT-PAR-E Osmium = 400 USD/Oz 19DEC19 400 OSM-PAR-E Rhenium = 1290.00 USD/Lb 19DEC19 1290.00 RHE-PAR-E ________________________________________________________________________________
