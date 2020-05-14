Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client France/Prix des métaux de base - non ferreux Reuters • 14/05/2020 à 16:20









Products Price Update Previous IDN Code Copper = 4848 EUR/mT 14MAY20 4848 CU-PAR-E ________________________________________________________________________________ Zinc electro = 2912 EUR/mT 14MAY20 2912 ZN-PAR-E Alu AS9U3 UNQ AL-PAR-E Iridium = 1600 USD/Oz 14MAY20 1600 IRID-PAR-E Silver C3E ? 15.55 USD/Oz 14MAY20 15.54 AG-PAR-E Platinum ? 761 USD/Oz 14MAY20 771 PL-PAR-E Palladium ? 1795 USD/Oz 14MAY20 1840 PA-PAR-E Gold ? 1717 USD/Oz 14MAY20 1711 AU-PAR-E Rhodium = 7150 USD/Oz 14MAY20 7150 RHO-PAR-E Ruthenium ? 280 USD/Oz 14MAY20 270 RUT-PAR-E Osmium UNQ OSM-PAR-E Rhenium UNQ RHE-PAR-E ________________________________________________________________________________

