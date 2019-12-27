Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard.
France/Prix des métaux de base - non ferreux
Reuters•27/12/2019 à 15:55
Products Price Update Previous IDN Code Copper = 5500 EUR/mT 27DEC19 5500 CU-PAR-E ________________________________________________________________________________ Zinc electro = 2873 EUR/mT 27DEC19 2873 ZN-PAR-E Alu AS9U3 UNQ AL-PAR-E Iridium = 1490 USD/Oz 27DEC19 1490 IRID-PAR-E Silver C3E ? 17.90 USD/Oz 27DEC19 18.02 AG-PAR-E Platinum ? 949 USD/Oz 27DEC19 962 PL-PAR-E Palladium ? 1907 USD/Oz 27DEC19 1904 PA-PAR-E Gold ? 1512 USD/Oz 27DEC19 1509 AU-PAR-E Rhodium = 6025 USD/Oz 27DEC19 6025 RHO-PAR-E Ruthenium = 255 USD/Oz 27DEC19 255 RUT-PAR-E Osmium = 400 USD/Oz 27DEC19 400 OSM-PAR-E Rhenium = 1290.00 USD/Lb 27DEC19 1290.00 RHE-PAR-E ________________________________________________________________________________
