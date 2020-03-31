Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client France/Prix des métaux de base - non ferreux Reuters • 31/03/2020 à 17:02









Products Price Update Previous IDN Code Copper = 5415 EUR/mT 31MAR20 5415 CU-PAR-E ________________________________________________________________________________ Zinc electro = 2887 EUR/mT 31MAR20 2887 ZN-PAR-E Alu AS9U3 UNQ AL-PAR-E Iridium = 1515 USD/Oz 31MAR20 1515 IRID-PAR-E Silver C3E ? 14.10 USD/Oz 31MAR20 14.05 AG-PAR-E Platinum ? 730 USD/Oz 31MAR20 729 PL-PAR-E Palladium ? 2317 USD/Oz 31MAR20 2252 PA-PAR-E Gold ? 1607 USD/Oz 31MAR20 1620 AU-PAR-E Rhodium ? 10500 USD/Oz 31MAR20 10750 RHO-PAR-E Ruthenium = 255 USD/Oz 31MAR20 255 RUT-PAR-E Osmium = 400 USD/Oz 31MAR20 400 OSM-PAR-E Rhenium = 1290.00 USD/Lb 31MAR20 1290.00 RHE-PAR-E ________________________________________________________________________________

© 2020 Thomson Reuters. All rights reserved. Reuters content is the intellectual property of Thomson Reuters or its third party content providers. Any copying, republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Thomson Reuters. Thomson Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon. "Reuters" and the Reuters Logo are trademarks of Thomson Reuters and its affiliated companies.