Products Price Update Previous IDN Code Copper = 4848 EUR/mT 22MAY20 4848 CU-PAR-E ________________________________________________________________________________ Zinc electro ? 2922 EUR/mT 22MAY20 2912 ZN-PAR-E Alu AS9U3 UNQ AL-PAR-E Iridium ? 1640 USD/Oz 22MAY20 1630 IRID-PAR-E Silver C3E ? 17.10 USD/Oz 22MAY20 17.33 AG-PAR-E Platinum ? 838 USD/Oz 22MAY20 854 PL-PAR-E Palladium ? 1925 USD/Oz 22MAY20 2088 PA-PAR-E Gold ? 1734 USD/Oz 22MAY20 1739 AU-PAR-E Rhodium ? 8500 USD/Oz 22MAY20 8550 RHO-PAR-E Ruthenium = 280 USD/Oz 22MAY20 280 RUT-PAR-E Osmium UNQ OSM-PAR-E Rhenium UNQ RHE-PAR-E ________________________________________________________________________________

