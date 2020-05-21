JUN 20 CAC 40 Index (10x)
4 447.00
-0.91%
Indices
 
Chiffres-clés
 
+ fortes hausses et baisses SBF 120

France/Prix des métaux de base - non ferreux
Reuters21/05/2020 à 17:05

Products                Price             Update    Previous            IDN Code
                                                                                
Copper            =     4848      EUR/mT  21MAY20     4848             CU-PAR-E 
________________________________________________________________________________
Zinc electro      =     2912      EUR/mT  21MAY20     2912             ZN-PAR-E 
Alu AS9U3                UNQ                                           AL-PAR-E 
Iridium           =     1630      USD/Oz  21MAY20     1630           IRID-PAR-E 
Silver C3E        ?     17.33     USD/Oz  21MAY20     17.50            AG-PAR-E 
Platinum          ?      854      USD/Oz  21MAY20      847             PL-PAR-E 
Palladium         ?     2088      USD/Oz  21MAY20     2093             PA-PAR-E 
Gold              ?     1739      USD/Oz  21MAY20     1749             AU-PAR-E 
Rhodium           =     8550      USD/Oz  21MAY20     8550            RHO-PAR-E 
Ruthenium         =      280      USD/Oz  21MAY20      280            RUT-PAR-E 
Osmium                   UNQ                                          OSM-PAR-E 
Rhenium                  UNQ                                          RHE-PAR-E 
                                                                                
________________________________________________________________________________
© 2020 Thomson Reuters. All rights reserved. Reuters content is the intellectual property of Thomson Reuters or its third party content providers. Any copying, republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Thomson Reuters. Thomson Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon. "Reuters" and the Reuters Logo are trademarks of Thomson Reuters and its affiliated companies.

