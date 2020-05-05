Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client France/Prix des métaux de base - non ferreux Reuters • 05/05/2020 à 17:17









Products Price Update Previous IDN Code Copper = 4848 EUR/mT 05MAY20 4848 CU-PAR-E ________________________________________________________________________________ Zinc electro = 2912 EUR/mT 05MAY20 2912 ZN-PAR-E Alu AS9U3 UNQ AL-PAR-E Iridium = 1575 USD/Oz 05MAY20 1575 IRID-PAR-E Silver C3E ? 14.95 USD/Oz 05MAY20 14.85 AG-PAR-E Platinum ? 764 USD/Oz 05MAY20 768 PL-PAR-E Palladium ? 1780 USD/Oz 05MAY20 1905 PA-PAR-E Gold ? 1701 USD/Oz 05MAY20 1704 AU-PAR-E Rhodium = 6750 USD/Oz 05MAY20 6750 RHO-PAR-E Ruthenium ? 270 USD/Oz 05MAY20 265 RUT-PAR-E Osmium = 400 USD/Oz 05MAY20 400 OSM-PAR-E Rhenium = 1290.00 USD/Lb 05MAY20 1290.00 RHE-PAR-E ________________________________________________________________________________

© 2020 Thomson Reuters. All rights reserved. Reuters content is the intellectual property of Thomson Reuters or its third party content providers. Any copying, republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Thomson Reuters. Thomson Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon. "Reuters" and the Reuters Logo are trademarks of Thomson Reuters and its affiliated companies.