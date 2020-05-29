Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client France/Prix des métaux de base - non ferreux Reuters • 29/05/2020 à 16:14









Products Price Update Previous IDN Code Copper = 4848 EUR/mT 29MAY20 4848 CU-PAR-E ________________________________________________________________________________ Zinc electro = 2922 EUR/mT 29MAY20 2922 ZN-PAR-E Alu AS9U3 UNQ AL-PAR-E Iridium ? 1650 USD/Oz 29MAY20 1640 IRID-PAR-E Silver C3E ? 17.80 USD/Oz 29MAY20 17.40 AG-PAR-E Platinum ? 828 USD/Oz 29MAY20 824 PL-PAR-E Palladium = 1930 USD/Oz 29MAY20 1930 PA-PAR-E Gold ? 1730 USD/Oz 29MAY20 1725 AU-PAR-E Rhodium ? 8900 USD/Oz 29MAY20 8950 RHO-PAR-E Ruthenium = 280 USD/Oz 29MAY20 280 RUT-PAR-E Osmium UNQ OSM-PAR-E Rhenium UNQ RHE-PAR-E ________________________________________________________________________________

