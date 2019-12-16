Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard.
France/Prix des métaux de base - non ferreux
Reuters•16/12/2019 à 16:54
Products Price Update Previous IDN Code Copper = 5500 EUR/mT 16DEC19 5500 CU-PAR-E ________________________________________________________________________________ Zinc electro = 2842 EUR/mT 16DEC19 2842 ZN-PAR-E Alu AS9U3 UNQ AL-PAR-E Iridium = 1490 USD/Oz 16DEC19 1490 IRID-PAR-E Silver C3E ? 17.00 USD/Oz 16DEC19 16.90 AG-PAR-E Platinum ? 935 USD/Oz 16DEC19 936 PL-PAR-E Palladium ? 1970 USD/Oz 16DEC19 1977 PA-PAR-E Gold ? 1478 USD/Oz 16DEC19 1471 AU-PAR-E Rhodium = 6150 USD/Oz 16DEC19 6150 RHO-PAR-E Ruthenium = 255 USD/Oz 16DEC19 255 RUT-PAR-E Osmium = 400 USD/Oz 16DEC19 400 OSM-PAR-E Rhenium = 1290.00 USD/Lb 16DEC19 1290.00 RHE-PAR-E ________________________________________________________________________________
