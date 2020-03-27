CAC 40
4 345.24
-4.37%
CAC 40
4 345.24
-4.37%
Indices
 
Chiffres-clés
 
+ fortes hausses et baisses SBF 120

France/Prix des métaux de base - non ferreux
Reuters27/03/2020 à 16:13

Products                Price             Update    Previous            IDN Code
                                                                                
Copper            =     5415      EUR/mT  27MAR20     5415             CU-PAR-E 
________________________________________________________________________________
Zinc electro      =     2887      EUR/mT  27MAR20     2887             ZN-PAR-E 
Alu AS9U3                UNQ                                           AL-PAR-E 
Iridium           =     1515      USD/Oz  27MAR20     1515           IRID-PAR-E 
Silver C3E        ?     14.35     USD/Oz  27MAR20     14.65            AG-PAR-E 
Platinum          ?      735      USD/Oz  27MAR20      740             PL-PAR-E 
Palladium         ?     2363      USD/Oz  27MAR20     2330             PA-PAR-E 
Gold              ?     1624      USD/Oz  27MAR20     1632             AU-PAR-E 
Rhodium           ?     10750     USD/Oz  27MAR20     9500            RHO-PAR-E 
Ruthenium         =      255      USD/Oz  27MAR20      255            RUT-PAR-E 
Osmium            =      400      USD/Oz  27MAR20      400            OSM-PAR-E 
Rhenium           =    1290.00    USD/Lb  27MAR20    1290.00          RHE-PAR-E 
                                                                                
________________________________________________________________________________
© 2020 Thomson Reuters. All rights reserved. Reuters content is the intellectual property of Thomson Reuters or its third party content providers. Any copying, republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Thomson Reuters. Thomson Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon. "Reuters" and the Reuters Logo are trademarks of Thomson Reuters and its affiliated companies.

