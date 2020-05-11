Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client France/Prix des métaux de base - non ferreux Reuters • 11/05/2020 à 17:35









Products Price Update Previous IDN Code Copper = 4848 EUR/mT 11MAY20 4848 CU-PAR-E ________________________________________________________________________________ Zinc electro = 2912 EUR/mT 11MAY20 2912 ZN-PAR-E Alu AS9U3 UNQ AL-PAR-E Iridium = 1600 USD/Oz 11MAY20 1600 IRID-PAR-E Silver C3E ? 15.55 USD/Oz 11MAY20 15.45 AG-PAR-E Platinum ? 760 USD/Oz 11MAY20 775 PL-PAR-E Palladium ? 1840 USD/Oz 11MAY20 1880 PA-PAR-E Gold ? 1704 USD/Oz 11MAY20 1712 AU-PAR-E Rhodium = 6800 USD/Oz 11MAY20 6800 RHO-PAR-E Ruthenium = 270 USD/Oz 11MAY20 270 RUT-PAR-E Osmium = 400 USD/Oz 11MAY20 400 OSM-PAR-E Rhenium = 1290.00 USD/Lb 11MAY20 1290.00 RHE-PAR-E ________________________________________________________________________________

