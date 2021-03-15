(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Fitch Ratings-Paris-15 March 2021: Selon Fitch, la réforme de l'assurance chômage sera positive pour les finances de l'Unédic (AA/négative) puisqu'elle permettra des économies annuelles de plus de 2 milliards d'euros à partir de 2022. L'Unédic, qui est le gestionnaire du régime d'assurance chômage pour les employés du secteur privé en France, a joué un rôle crucial en réponse à la crise du covid-19. En plus du paiement des allocations chômage pour environ 3 millions de chômeurs, l'Unédic a assuré le financement de l'activité partielle pour près de 8 millions d'employés en France en 2020. Un tiers de cette mesure exceptionnelle est financé par l'Unédic et deux-tiers par l'Etat. La pandémie a sensiblement détérioré la situation financière de l'Unédic en 2020. Cependant, Fitch s'attend à ce que la réforme de l'assurance chômage atténue la pression sur les finances de l'association. Le solde de trésorerie de l'assurance chômage s'est dégradé à 17,4 milliards d'euros à fin 2020 (contre 0,9 milliard d'euros attendu en février 2020) et sa dette à 54,2 milliards d'euros (contre 38,4 milliards d'euros attendus) en raison du rôle contracyclique de l'Unédic durant la pandémie. La presque totalité du déficit (95%) est due au covid-19 en 2020, dont plus de la moitié (53%) liée au financement de l'activité partielle, 29% au paiement des allocations chômage et 13% au report des cotisations sociales des employeurs et la baisse d'autres recettes. Pour financer ses besoins élevés, l'Unédic a augmenté le plafond de son programme EMTN de 34 à 50 milliards d'euros et de son programme NeuCP de 10 à 18 milliards d'euros en 2020, celui de son programme NeuMTN restant inchangé à 10 milliards d'euros. L'Etat français a également étendu sa garantie explicite sur le programme EMTN de l'Unédic à 15 milliards d'euros en juillet 2020 (contre 2 milliards d'euros initialement prévus en loi de finances pour l'année 2020). Fitch s'attend à ce que la détérioration des conditions économiques en France et l'augmentation du chômage pèsent sur la situation financière de l'Unédic en 2021 et 2022. En février, l'Unédic prévoyait un déficit du régime de l'assurance chômage de 10 milliards d'euros en fin d'année et de 6 milliards d'euros à fin 2022, contre un excédent initialement prévu avant la pandémie de 2 et 4 milliards d'euros respectivement. L'Unédic s'attend à ce que sa dette atteigne également 64 milliards d'euros en fin d'année et 71 milliards d'euros à fin 2022 (contre 36 milliards d'euros et 32 milliards d'euros projetés avant la pandémie). Ces prévisions reposent sur un taux de chômage estimé à 10,1% en 2021 et 9,3% en 2022 par l'Insee (contre 8% estimé à fin 2020). Le gouvernement a annoncé que la réforme de l'assurance chômage, initialement adoptée en juillet 2019 et suspendue pendant la pandémie, sera effective à partir de juillet et octobre 2021, en fonction de l'état du marché du travail. Les mesures comprennent un allongement de la période de cotisation pour être éligible aux allocations, une réduction progressive des allocations pour les plus hauts revenus, un changement du mode de calcul des allocations et un système de bonus-malus sur les contrats courts (voir La réforme de l'assurance chômage accélère la réduction du déficit de l'Unédic, publié le 24 octobre 2019). Les besoins de financement des deux autres agences de sécurité sociale en France, l'Agence Centrale des Organismes de Securite Sociale (ACOSS) et la Caisse d'Amortissement de la Dette Sociale (CADES) (toutes les deux AA/négative), ont aussi largement augmenté en raison des conséquences économiques de la pandémie. Fitch s'attend à ce que les besoins de la CADES soient de 125 milliards d'euros en 2021-2024, principalement en raison de l'accroissement des déficits de la sécurité sociale, alors que le plafond d'emprunt annuel de l'ACOSS est passé de 39 milliards d'euros à 95 milliards d'euros en 2020 et sera maintenu à ce niveau en 2021 (voir SSA - Government-Related Entities, publié le 9 février 2021). Fitch estime que le rôle central de ces agences en réponse au covid-19 confirme leurs liens forts avec l'Etat français et la très forte incitation pour ce dernier à soutenir ces entités. Cela se reflète dans l'alignement de leurs notes avec celles de l'Etat français (voir French State's Massive Support Plan Underpins the Role of Key Agencies, publié le 16 avril 2020). Contacts : Margaux Vincent Analyste +33 1 44 29 91 43 Fitch Ratings - a branch of Fitch Ratings Ireland Limited 60, rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Pierre Charpentier Associate Director +33 1 44 29 91 45 Nicolas Miloïkovitch Associate Director +33 1 44 29 91 89 Charlélie Lecanu Analyste +34 93 323 8407

