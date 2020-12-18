Fitch Confirme la note 'Excellent(mar)' de CK-GSMFI

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Fitch Ratings-London-18 December 2020: Fitch Ratings confirme la note National Investment Management Quality Rating (IMQR) de CDG Capital - Gestion sous Mandat des Fonds Institutionnels (CK-GSMFI) à 'Excellent(mar)' avec une perspective stable. CK-GSMFI est une entité dédiée à la gestion d'actifs sous mandats pour le compte d'institutionnels. Elle fait partie du département de gestion d'actifs de la banque CDG Capital. PRINCIPAUX FACTEURS DE NOTATION La confirmation de la note de CK-GSMFI est soutenue par la robustesse des processus d'investissement et de gestion des risques. Les ressources d'investissement sont bien adaptées aux besoins de l'activité. Cependant le score des ressources d'investissement est limité par la rotation des effectifs ayant eu lieu en 2019 et 2020. Le score de la société et du service client met en balance une croissance modérée des encours sous gestion sur les cinq dernières années et une marge sur encours inférieure aux pairs, avec la solidité financière de la société mère, Caisse de Dépôt et de Gestion (CDG), crée en 1959.

La note 'Excellent' est basée sur les scores (inchangés) des catégories ci-dessous :

Investment Process: Excellent

Investment Resources: Strong

Risk Management: Excellent

Investment Performance: Consistent

Company and Client Servicing: Strong

Excellent Processus d'Investissement (Investment Process)

Le processus d'investissement de CK-GSMFI est bien défini avec des objectifs clairs. Les deux principales stratégies sont la gestion sous benchmark traditionnelle et la gestion actif-passif (Liability Driven Investment, LDI). Ces deux stratégies utilisent des données issues de l'équipe de recherche interne et de la recherche sell-side. La première stratégie se décline en trois étapes : l'analyse fondamentale, la construction de portefeuille et l'exécution. Dans le cadre de LDI, les portefeuilles sont construits de manière à couvrir les besoins des clients concernant les passifs à court terme et long-terme, et à générer un surplus de performances. Ainsi, l'actif est réparti entre un compartiment « core » (principalement investi en produits de taux) et un compartiment satellite (investi en actifs risqués tels que les actions et les actifs alternatifs). L'actif est investi selon un budget de risque prédéterminé.

Solides Ressources d'Investissement (Investment Resources)

L'équipe d'investissement de CK-CSFMI possède un niveau d'expérience au sein de l'entreprise inférieur à celui de ses pairs en raison d'un taux de rotation des effectifs important en 2019 et 2020. Les effets négatifs de cette rotation sont atténués par une gestion de portefeuille efficace. CK-CSFMI dispose du meilleur ratio de gérants par portefeuille parmi ses pairs. L'organisation ne compte pas de directeur des investissements, mais dispose de responsables concernant les mandats « core » et les investissements alternatifs. L'entité est globalement bien organise avec des fonctions distinctes telles que la gestion de portefeuille, le contrôle interne et le risque management, toutes dédiées à la gestion sous mandat.

Fitch estime que le projet d'implémentation d'un système front-to-back est positif, mais qu'il pourrait également être source de risques opérationnels durant la phase d'implémentation en raison de son impact sur les systèmes d'information. CK-GSMFI possède une architecture informatique robuste permettant au personnel de travailler à distance en période de pandémie.

Excellente Gestion des Risques (Risk Management)

CK-GSMFI fait partie des quelques sociétés au Maroc disposant d'une équipe de gestion des risques indépendante avec quatre niveau de contrôles (front-office, middle-office, risques and contrôle interne). Les risques clés tels que les risques de marché, de crédit et opérationnels font l'objet d'une surveillance étroite. L'attention de l'équipe se porte sur les indicateurs les plus important tels que la VaR (value at risk) et le budget de risque ainsi que sur les stress tests effectués sur une base mensuelle.

Tous les mandats sont sujets à des limites contractuelles déterminées par les clients et des limites internes mises en place par la gestion des risques. Les limites internes peuvent inclure des limitations concernant les notations de crédit, les types d'émetteurs, les classe d'actifs, l'exposition aux actifs internationaux. La notation interne de crédit inclus des processus quantitatifs et qualitatifs, et une analyse sectorielle. Des rapports sont produits de manières hebdomadaire et mensuelle.

Performances Consistantes (Investment Performance)

La performance globale est largement dépendante du principal mandat (75% de l'encours sous gestion à fin septembre 2020). Il s'agit d'un portefeuille LDI géré pour le compte d'un client de CDG. Le portefeuille est ainsi investi avec l'objectif de principal de couvrir les besoins de financement du client. Entre fin 2017 et fin septembre 2020, ce mandat a surperformé de manière constante par près de 4%.

Société et Service Client Solides (Company and Client Servicing)

CK-GSMFI a été créée en 2006 et investit dans une large gamme de classes d'actifs, tels que les actions, les produits de taux, l'immobilier et le capital-investissement. La clientèle est très concentrée et est composée d'institutions financières. L'encours sous gestion a progressé entre 2014 et 2019 mais son augmentation a été plus faible que celle des pairs. La société de gestion applique des frais de gestion inférieurs à ses pairs.

SOCIETE DE GESTION

CK-GSMFI est une entité de CDG, le premier investisseur institutionnel au Maroc, établie en 1959. La société gère environ 167 milliards de Dirhams marocain, dont 138 milliards de Dirhams marocain hors opérations intragroupes à fin septembre 2020. RÉSUMÉ DE LA NOTATION NA FACTEURS DE SENSIBILITÉ DES NOTES Des changements importants de certains facteurs, pris collectivement ou individuellement, pourraient influencer positivement les notes des fonds :

La note est la meilleure possible et ne peut par conséquent pas être améliorée.

Des changements importants de certains facteurs, prix collectivement ou individuellement, pourraient influencer négativement les notes des fonds :

La note pourrait être abaissée en cas de changements significatifs impactant négativement des fondamentaux de la note susmentionnés. Cela inclue notamment, un taux de rotation du personnel en progression, des problèmes opérationnels en raison de l'implémentation de la nouvelle solution informatique, un rachat important de parts du principal ou des performances ajustées du risque CDG Capital - Gestion sous Mandat des Fonds Institutionnels; National Investment Management Quality Rating; Affirmed; Excellent(mar); Rating Outlook Stable

Contact premier analyste Cedric Verone, Senior Analyst +44 20 3530 1831 Fitch Ratings Ltd 30 North Colonnade, Canary Wharf London E14 5GN

deuxième analyste Abis Soetan, Director +44 20 3530 1311

président du comité de notation Alastair Sewell, CFA Senior Director +44 20 3530 1147

Contacts presse: Louisa Williams, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 2452, Email: louisa.williams@thefitchgroup.com

Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Informations complémentaires Statut de sollicitation (https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/10147582#solicitation-status) Additional Disclosures For Unsolicited Credit Ratings (https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/10147582#unsolicited-credit-ratings-disclosures) Endorsement Status (https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/10147582#endorsement-status) Politique d'approbation (https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/10147582#endorsement-policy)

ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: HTTPS://WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM/UNDERSTANDINGCREDITRATINGS (HTTPS://WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM/UNDERSTANDINGCREDITRATINGS). IN ADDITION, THE FOLLOWING HTTPS://WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM/RATING-DEFINITIONS-DOCUMENT (https://www.fitchratings.com/rating-definitions-document) DETAILS FITCH'S RATING DEFINITIONS FOR EACH RATING SCALE AND RATING CATEGORIES, INCLUDING DEFINITIONS RELATING TO DEFAULT. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE AT HTTPS://WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM/SITE/REGULATORY (https://www.fitchratings.com/site/regulatory). FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH RATINGS WEBSITE.

Copyright © 2020 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001 Fitch Ratings, Inc. is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (the "NRSRO"). While certain of the NRSRO's credit rating subsidiaries are listed on Item 3 of Form NRSRO and as such are authorized to issue credit ratings on behalf of the NRSRO (see https://www.fitchratings.com/site/regulatory), other credit rating subsidiaries are not listed on Form NRSRO (the "non-NRSROs") and therefore credit ratings issued by those subsidiaries are not issued on behalf of the NRSRO. However, non-NRSRO personnel may participate in determining credit ratings issued by or on behalf of the NRSRO.