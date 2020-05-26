Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client Crédit Agricole dit pouvoir absorber un coût du risque élevé dans les prochains trimestres Reuters • 26/05/2020 à 07:43









26 mai (Reuters) - * CREDIT AGRICOLE ASSURE AVOIR LA CAPACITÉ D'ABSORBER LE MÊME NIVEAU DE COÛT DU RISQUE QUE CELUI DU T1 LORS DES PROCHAINS TRIMESTRES - PRÉSENTATION CONFÉRENCE DEUTSCHE BANK * CREDIT AGRICOLE - L'OBJECTIF DE RATIO DE SOLVABILITÉ CORE EQUITY TIER ONE PEUT ÊTRE MAINTENU MÊME AVEC LE MÊME NIVEAU DE PROVISIONS SUR LE RESTE DE L'ANNÉE 2020 - PRÉSENTATION CONFÉRENCE DEUTSCHE BANK (Bureau de Paris)

Valeurs associées CREDIT AGRICOLE SA Euronext Paris +2.00%