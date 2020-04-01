Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client Coronavirus-M6 suspend son dividende pour faire face à la dégradation du CA Reuters • 01/04/2020 à 18:58









1er avril (Reuters) - * M6 ANNONCE LE REPORT DE L'ASSEMBLEE GENERALE AU 23 JUIN 2020 ET LA SUSPENSION DU DIVIDENDE POUR 2019 * M6 - LA DÉCISION DE SUSPENDRE LE DIVIDENDE PERMET DE MOBILISER LA STRUCTURE DE FINANCEMENT DU GROUPE POUR RENFORCER SA CAPACITÉ À FAIRE FACE À LA DÉGRADATION DE SON CHIFFRE D'AFFAIRES * M6 SE RÉSERVE LA POSSIBILITÉ DE RÉEXAMINER SA POSITION SUR LE DIVIDENDE À L'AUTOMNE PROCHAIN EN FONCTION DE L'ÉVOLUTION DE LA SITUATION GÉNÉRALE ET DE SON IMPACT SUR L'ENTREPRISE (Bureau de Paris)

Valeurs associées METROPOLE TELE Euronext Paris -1.52%