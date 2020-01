Boeing abattu: "c'est comme si ma mère était morte deux fois"

Amirali Alavi (L) holds a picture of his mother Neda Sadighi, one of the victims of Ukrainian Airlines flight 752, with his father Farzad Alavi (R) at his side on January 12, 2020 at the University of Toronto, Canada. A Ukrainian airliner crashed shortly after take-off from Tehran on January 8 killing all 176 people on board, in a disaster striking a region rattled by heightened military tensions. ( AFP / Olivier MONNIER )