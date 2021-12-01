BNP Paribas AM Responsible ETFs line up gets major upgrade

BNP Paribas Asset Management (BNPP AM) announced it will shift around €9 billion of its ETF assets to ESG indices.

BNP Paribas Asset Management (BNPP AM) announced it will shift around €9 billion of its ETF assets to ESG indices or the Paris Aligned Benchmark (PAB), according to a press release published on Wednesday, December 1st.

The move includes an upgrade of 18 of its ETFs to ESG indices and PAB standards to enhance the responsible nature of its products. Consequently, 83% of BNPP AM’s range of index funds representing more than €16 billion are now classified as SFDR Article 8 or Article 9.

Since mid-2017, BNPP AM ETF launches have focused on sustainable indices to ramp up its responsible assets range. Its ESG offering today covers all equity and bond markets, across geographic regions and thematic ESG investments, a strategy to cater to a growing European audience of socially responsible institutional and individual investors.

According to Trackinsight’s ESG Observatory, Europe remains a leader in ESG ETF investing (as of September 30th, 2021) with over 650 ESG ETFs available and combined assets of $220 billion. Americas are still trailing behind with 300 ESG ETFs and $132 AuM.