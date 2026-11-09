BIOPHYTIS ANNOUNCES THE OPERATIONAL LAUNCH OF ITS JOINT VENTURE IN CHINA

Paris (France) and Cambridge (Massachusetts, U.S.), November 9, 2026, at 07:00am CET – Biophytis SA (Euronext Growth Paris: ALBPS), (“Biophytis” or the “Company”), a pioneering company in the development of transformative therapies impacting longevity, announces the operational launch of its joint venture in China.



Biophytis announces the creation of the Chinese subsidiary of its Hong Kong joint venture, named Biophytis Biopharmaceutical Shenzhen, located within a business incubator affiliated with Shenzhen Polytechnic University, as well as its operational launch through the establishment of a dedicated team responsible for initiating the SARA-31 Phase 3 study in sarcopenia in China