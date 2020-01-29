Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client Belarus president initiates oil talks with Kazakhstan Reuters • 29/01/2020 à 15:43









MOSCOW, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has ordered his government to start talks with Kazakhstan and sign an agreement on oil deliveries, the presidency said on Wednesday, to compensate for lack of supplies from Russia. Moscow suspended oil supplies to refineries in Belarus from Jan. 1, though it partially restored them on Jan. 4, after both countries failed to agree terms on supplies for 2020 . Belarus has sought other sources of oil, including from Norway and the United States. (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

