Atos abaisse ses objectifs 2020, abandonne ceux pour 2021
Reuters•22/04/2020 à 07:34
22 avril (Reuters) - * ATOS SE - MISE À JOUR DES OBJECTIFS 2020 POST COVID-19 : EVOLUTION ORGANIQUE DU CHIFFRE D'AFFAIRES - ENTRE -2% ET -4% * ATOS SE - MISE À JOUR DES OBJECTIFS 2020 POST COVID-19 : TAUX DE MARGE OPÉRATIONNELLE - DE 9 % À 9,5 % DU CHIFFRE D'AFFAIRES * ATOS SE - COVID-19 : LE GROUPE A LANCÉ UN PROGRAMME REPRÉSENTANT UN MONTANT TOTAL DE 400 MILLIONS D'EUROS D'ÉCONOMIES SUR 2020 * ATOS SE - MISE À JOUR DES OBJECTIFS 2020 POST COVID-19 : FLUX DE TRÉSORERIE DISPONIBLE : $ 0,5 MDS À $ 0,6 MDS * ATOS SE - CHIFFRE D'AFFAIRES AU T1 EUR 2,83 MDS VERSUS EUR 2,82 MDS IL Y A UN AN * ATOS SE - CARNET DE COMMANDES TOTAL À FIN MARS EUR 22,1 MDS VERSUS EUR 20,8 MDS IL Y A UN AN * ATOS SE - LE GROUPE SUSPEND SES CIBLES POUR 2021 * ATOS SE - LE GROUPE CONFIRME QUE LA SUPPRESSION DU DIVIDENDE CETTE ANNÉE EST UNE EXCEPTION À SA POLITIQUE DE DIVIDENDES AVEC UN TAUX DE DISTRIBUTION COMPRIS ENTRE 25% ET 30% (Bureau de Paris)
© 2020 Thomson Reuters. All rights reserved. Reuters content is the intellectual property of Thomson Reuters or its third party content providers. Any copying, republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Thomson Reuters. Thomson Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon. "Reuters" and the Reuters Logo are trademarks of Thomson Reuters and its affiliated companies.
