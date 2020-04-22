MAY 20 CAC 40 Index (10x)
4 341.50
+0.29%
  2. Aide
    2. Espace Client
    3. Connexion
  2. Aide
    2. Espace Client
    3. Connexion
Espace Membre Boursorama

Erreur d'authentification

Votre compte a été clôturé.

Vous êtes authentifié. Nous chargeons votre espace membre.

Mot de passe oublié ?

Nouveau sur Boursorama ? Devenez membre

Identifiant/Mot de passe oublié
Si vous êtes Membre de la Communauté Boursorama, veuillez indiquer l'adresse email que vous avez fournie lors de votre enregistrement pour recevoir votre identifiant et/ou ré-initialiser votre mot de passe :

Nouveau sur Boursorama ? Devenez membre

Fermer

MAY 20 CAC 40 Index (10x)
4 341.50
+0.29%
Indices
 
Chiffres-clés
 
+ fortes hausses et baisses SBF 120

Atos abaisse ses objectifs 2020, abandonne ceux pour 2021
Reuters22/04/2020 à 07:34

    22 avril (Reuters) - 
    * ATOS SE - MISE À JOUR DES OBJECTIFS 2020 POST COVID-19 : 
EVOLUTION ORGANIQUE DU CHIFFRE D'AFFAIRES - ENTRE -2% ET -4%
    * ATOS SE - MISE À JOUR DES OBJECTIFS 2020 POST COVID-19 : 
TAUX
DE MARGE OPÉRATIONNELLE - DE 9 % À 9,5 % DU CHIFFRE D'AFFAIRES
    * ATOS SE - COVID-19 : LE GROUPE A LANCÉ UN PROGRAMME
REPRÉSENTANT
UN MONTANT TOTAL DE 400 MILLIONS D'EUROS D'ÉCONOMIES SUR 2020
    * ATOS SE - MISE À JOUR DES OBJECTIFS 2020 POST COVID-19 :
FLUX DE
TRÉSORERIE DISPONIBLE : $ 0,5 MDS À $ 0,6 MDS
    * ATOS SE - CHIFFRE D'AFFAIRES AU T1 EUR 2,83 MDS VERSUS EUR
2,82
MDS IL Y A UN AN
    * ATOS SE - CARNET DE COMMANDES TOTAL À FIN MARS EUR 22,1
MDS
VERSUS EUR 20,8 MDS IL Y A UN AN
    * ATOS SE -  LE GROUPE SUSPEND SES CIBLES POUR 2021
    * ATOS SE -  LE GROUPE CONFIRME QUE LA SUPPRESSION DU
DIVIDENDE
CETTE ANNÉE EST UNE EXCEPTION À SA POLITIQUE DE DIVIDENDES AVEC
UN TAUX DE DISTRIBUTION COMPRIS ENTRE 25% ET 30%


 (Bureau de Paris)
Dividendes

Valeurs associées

ATOS
Euronext Paris -3.34%
© 2020 Thomson Reuters. All rights reserved. Reuters content is the intellectual property of Thomson Reuters or its third party content providers. Any copying, republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Thomson Reuters. Thomson Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon. "Reuters" and the Reuters Logo are trademarks of Thomson Reuters and its affiliated companies.

0 commentaire

Vous devez être membre pour ajouter un commentaire.
Vous êtes déjà membre ? Connectez-vous
Pas encore membre ? Devenez membre gratuitement

Signaler le commentaire

Fermer

Mes listes

Une erreur est survenue pendant le chargement de la liste

valeur

dernier

var.
Pétrole Brent
16.73 -14.21%
CAC 40
4357.46 0.00%
TOTAL
29.7 0.00%
NOVACYT
3.71 -18.28%
Pétrole WTI
11.05 -15.97%
BoursoramaBanque_BLANC
Pages les plus populaires
Contacts
L'offre Boursorama Banque
Liens utiles

Les Risques en Bourse

Fermer