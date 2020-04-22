Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client Atos abaisse ses objectifs 2020, abandonne ceux pour 2021 Reuters • 22/04/2020 à 07:34









22 avril (Reuters) - * ATOS SE - MISE À JOUR DES OBJECTIFS 2020 POST COVID-19 : EVOLUTION ORGANIQUE DU CHIFFRE D'AFFAIRES - ENTRE -2% ET -4% * ATOS SE - MISE À JOUR DES OBJECTIFS 2020 POST COVID-19 : TAUX DE MARGE OPÉRATIONNELLE - DE 9 % À 9,5 % DU CHIFFRE D'AFFAIRES * ATOS SE - COVID-19 : LE GROUPE A LANCÉ UN PROGRAMME REPRÉSENTANT UN MONTANT TOTAL DE 400 MILLIONS D'EUROS D'ÉCONOMIES SUR 2020 * ATOS SE - MISE À JOUR DES OBJECTIFS 2020 POST COVID-19 : FLUX DE TRÉSORERIE DISPONIBLE : $ 0,5 MDS À $ 0,6 MDS * ATOS SE - CHIFFRE D'AFFAIRES AU T1 EUR 2,83 MDS VERSUS EUR 2,82 MDS IL Y A UN AN * ATOS SE - CARNET DE COMMANDES TOTAL À FIN MARS EUR 22,1 MDS VERSUS EUR 20,8 MDS IL Y A UN AN * ATOS SE - LE GROUPE SUSPEND SES CIBLES POUR 2021 * ATOS SE - LE GROUPE CONFIRME QUE LA SUPPRESSION DU DIVIDENDE CETTE ANNÉE EST UNE EXCEPTION À SA POLITIQUE DE DIVIDENDES AVEC UN TAUX DE DISTRIBUTION COMPRIS ENTRE 25% ET 30% (Bureau de Paris)

Valeurs associées ATOS Euronext Paris -3.34%