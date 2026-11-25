Paris, November 25, 2026 - TF1 , France's leading private broadcaster, has chosen Ateme , the global leader in video compression, delivery and streaming solutions, as its technology partner for TF1+. Ateme supports TF1+ wherever its audiences watch, from TF1's own apps to connected TVs, operator platforms and partner streaming services.

As TF1+ has grown, the needs have grown with it. Content now has to reach more screens, more partners and more formats, at broadcast-grade quality and a controlled cost. Ateme provides a single, flexible video backbone. TF1 prepares its content once and delivers it efficiently to every destination.

A Partnership Built for Growth:

Efficiency at scale . Ateme's bandwidth efficiency lets TF1 deliver premium picture quality with less data. This keeps the total cost of ownership low as TF1+ reaches more viewers.

. Ateme's bandwidth efficiency lets TF1 deliver premium picture quality with less data. This keeps the total cost of ownership low as TF1+ reaches more viewers. One workflow, many destinations . Ateme's software-defined architecture adapts to the technical and quality requirements of each platform and partner.

. Ateme's software-defined architecture adapts to the technical and quality requirements of each platform and partner. A long-term partner . Beyond today's deployment, Ateme brings a continuous innovation roadmap, so TF1 can adopt new formats and technologies as viewing habits change.

. Beyond today's deployment, Ateme brings a continuous innovation roadmap, so TF1 can adopt new formats and technologies as viewing habits change. Business Model Flexibility . Ateme adapts to TF1's unique business models and needs, making it easy to scale and innovate rapidly. This agility lets TF1 tap into new revenue streams while keeping growth cost-effective.

" TF1+ has to be available wherever our audiences are, with the same level of quality and efficiency, " said Antoine Charlet, Tech Lead Infra Streaming at TF1 . "Ateme gives us a robust, flexible platform that grows with our ambitions, along with a partner that looks ahead with us."

" We are proud to support TF1 as TF1+ reaches audiences on every screen ," said Benjamin Etienne, Sales Manager, Southern Europe at Ateme . " Our role is to help TF1 get the most value from its content, today and tomorrow. Our roadmap is about exactly that: using generative AI to create new experiences such as dynamic recaps and vertical 9:16 formats for mobile audiences and adopting next-generation codecs such as AV1 to deliver better quality at lower cost. "

About TF1 group

The TF1 group is a leading French media company, operating television channels, streaming services and content production. The Group builds sustainable business models to deliver quality free-to-air entertainment and news to French-speaking audiences. The TF1 group reaches 60 million monthly viewers through its broadcast channels and serves 42 million users on its TF1+ streaming service. Through Studio TF1 (formerly Newen Studios), the company manages over 50 production companies and labels across France and international markets, making it a key player in content creation and distribution.

About Ateme

Ateme is a global leader of video compression and delivery solutions helping Tier-1 Content Providers, Service Providers and Streaming Platforms to boost their viewership and subscription engagement.

Leveraging a unique R&D task force in the video industry, Ateme's solutions power green sustainable TV services, improve end-users' quality of experience, optimize the total cost of ownership of TV/VOD services and generate new revenue streams based on personalization and ad insertion. Beyond the technology agility, Ateme's value proposition is to partner with his customers by offering a great flexibility in the engagement and business models matching their financial priorities. A consequence is a rapid shift to Recurring Revenues, boosting the company resilience and creating long term value for the shareholders.

Founded in 1991, Ateme has 550 employees spread over its headquarters in France and 20 offices around the world including the USA, Brazil, Argentina, UK, Spain, Germany, the UAE, Singapore, China, Korea, Canada and Australia.

Ateme has been listed on the Paris Euronext market since 2014 and in November 2020 it made the acquisition of Anevia, a provider of OTT and IPTV software solutions. In 2025, Ateme served close to 1,000 customers worldwide with revenues of €96 million, of which more than 90% outside its home market.

Find out more: www.ateme.com .

Name: ATEME - ISIN Code: FR0011992700 - Ticker: ATEME - Compartment: C

Ateme INVESTOR RELATIONS PRESS RELATIONS Michel Artières

Chairman and CEO Mathieu Omnes

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

ateme@actus.fr Amaury Dugast

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

adugast@actus.fr